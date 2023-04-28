Video
Home Countryside

Founding anniversary of community clinics observed in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 27: The 23rd founding anniversary of community clinics (CCs) was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country on Wednesday with a call to provide healthcare services to the community men dedicatedly.

Marking the anniversary, community health Care providers (CHCPs) of respective CCs organized different programmes that included rally, discussion meeting and providing healthcare services to the common people with the slogan "Sheikh Hasina's contribution, community clinic saves lives of men".

Like other CCs, Chandia Community Clinic arranged a post-rally discussion meeting at the clinic at noon.

Pallab Bin Habib,  CHCP of the clinic elaborately briefed the participants about the CCs.

Pallab Bin Habib, in his speech, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of the nation, introduced the concept of community clinic to ensure primary healthcare at the grassroots level of the newly independent country.

The Awami League government, after coming to power in 1996, decided to set up a total of 18,000 community clinics for every 6,000 rural communities, he added.  

Within the year 2001, 10,723 infrastructures were established, and about 8,000 community clinics were launched; but the BNP-Jamaat coalition government came to power in 2001 and stopped the community clinic operation due to political grudge, he further added.

Some 30 types of medicine and healthcare items are being provided free of charge to marginalised people across the country including health, family planning and nutrition services, he continued.

Besides, the clinic also works as referral as the clinic sends critical and serious patients to district hospital and Rangpur Medical college hospital for better treatment, he concluded.

He also thanked and expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for generating employment opportunity among them through setting up CCs across the country in 1996.

A good number of men coming from various communities participated in the programmes.


