60pc tube-wells dysfunctional at Bagatipara as water layer falls

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Apr 27: General people are suffering for acute undergoing drinking water crisis in Bagatipara Upazila of the district due to dysfunctional tube-wells.



According to sources at the Office of Sub-Assistant Engineer, about 60 per cent tube-wells have developed groundwater depletion causing severe water stress in the upazila. In five unions and one municipality of Bagatipara about 12,000 tube-wells cannot pump out water. Household works including cooking are hampered.



Locals said, this dry season water crisis triggered by groundwater layer fall has been continuing in the upazila for the last several years.



Not only the people of the upazila are facing the critical drinking water crisis, but also croplands are getting harmed because of halted irrigation.



The water crisis is prevailing across the entire upazila. But it is higher in Dayarampur, Faguarh Diar, and Jamnagar unions.

In this backdrop, few irrigating pumps that are still working are charging higher charge from farmers.



Water is not available in canals, Beels, ponds, Boral and Musa Khan rivers. To address the situation, submersible pumps are being installed by able people at Tk 20,000-30,000 per unit. But it cannot be possible to afford by needy people.



The water crisis is also causing bud drops to mango-litchi trees.



A Jamnagar area local Mahtab Uddin said, most tube-wells in his area are failing to lift water.



A Doyarampur local Rikta Begum said, "I have to bring water from distant area."



According to the official sources, the groundwater level in the upazila has got depleted by 28-35 foot. Until rainfall, the water layer is likely to go down more.



There are 20,000 normal tube-wells at Bagatipara, and of them about 12,000 cannot lift water.



Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, the groundwater falling continues from March to May, counting the duration as the drought season. But compared to the last year, this year's water level has fallen by about five-foot below. After rain, the water level will improve, he added.



Bagatipara Upazila Agriculture Officer Bhorsindu Ray said, the irrigation activities are hampered by a bit. Farmers are facing extra cost and time-killing.



