Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:36 AM
Stop protest law: UN to Britain

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Apr 27: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday urged Britain to scrap its incoming public order laws aimed at tackling disruptive protests, saying they imposed serious and disproportionate restrictions.

The Public Order Bill was passed by the British parliament late Wednesday and now awaits being signed into law by King Charles III.

The law aims to combat the disruptive protests and guerrilla tactics employed by climate activist groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, which have included blocking roads, to the increasing annoyance of motorists.    AFP



