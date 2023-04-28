Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Over 3,500 people have fled Sudan for Ethiopia: UN

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

ADDIS ABABA, Apr 27: More than 3,500 people, including hundreds of Turkish nationals, have arrived in Ethiopia after fleeing heavy fighting in Sudan, an official from the UN's International Organization for Migration told AFP.

The United Nations has warned that the violence could force as many as 270,000 people to seek refuge in neighbouring South Sudan and Chad, while others have fled to Egypt and Ethiopia.

"Between April 21 and April 25, more than 3,500 arrivals have been recorded from over 35 nationalities," Eric Mazango, communications officer for the IOM in Ethiopia, told AFP in an email received Thursday.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Stop protest law: UN to Britain
Over 3,500 people have fled Sudan for Ethiopia: UN
China looking to expand military ties with Pakistan
Biden to attend G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Modi set to attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia in May
Xi holds call with Zelensky
Drought threatens Panama Canal shipping traffic


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft