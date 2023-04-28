Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023
Foreign News

China looking to expand military ties with Pakistan

Pakistan, China agree to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

China looking to expand military ties with Pakistan

China looking to expand military ties with Pakistan

BEIJING, Apr 27: China is willing to work with Pakistan's military to deepen and expand cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, the vice chairman of Central Military Commission said on Wednesday.

Zhang Youxia stated this during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir in Beijing, Reuters quoted China's defence ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance their cooperation in all spheres to realise shared objectives and contribute to regional peace, prosperity and stability, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

According to the state-run broadcaster, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang today, in which the former appreciated "China's peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability".

He said that "Pakistan was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernisation and rejuvenation", Radio Pakistan stated.

The prime minister also extended his "warm congratulations" on the Chinese premier's election last month to the high office.

The two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Radio Pakistan said.

Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan's "unstinting support" for China on its issues, including the One China policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Radio Pakistan further reported that the premier expressed Pakistan's sincere gratitude for China's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other core issues.

It quoted the Chinese premier reaffirming his country's support for Pakistan's "national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity". He said that as an "all-weather friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times", Radio Pakistan added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shehbaz termed the conversation "comprehensive and productive" and recalled the matters discussed.

"We discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," he stated. "We also reviewed progress on Pakistan-China initiatives, including CPEC, for greater win-win  outcomes."    DAWN


« PreviousNext »

