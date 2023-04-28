U-17 eve football team complete recovery session

After a thumping victory over Turkmenistan, the Bangladesh U-17 eve football team completed their recovery session this (Thursday) morning (8.30 am to 10 am BST) at Jahan Besar Stadium, Kallang in Singapore.



The girls are also scheduled to complete swimming session at the team's hotel in the afternoon, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation.



Bangladesh U-17 women's football team's manager Amirul Islam Babu praised his girls' performance in the first match.



He said there is no alternative way to win to go to the second round and this concept has already inserted in the mind of girls so that they become more serious for the second match.



He also urges the Bangladeshi expatriates in Singapore to continue their support by coming in the stadium in the second match against Singapore.



Forward Thunuye Marma, who scored two goals in the first match against Turkmenistan, also found happy over her own performance. She said: "I feel really good to score two goals in the foreign soil."



She also urges the Bangladeshi expatriates to continue their support in the second match.



The Bangladesh U-17 women's football team thrashed Turkmenistan by 6-0 goals in their opening group D match held on Wednesday last evening.



Bangladesh, which pitted in Group D of AFC U-17 Qualifiers along with Turkmenistan and Singapore, will play their ultimate group match against host Singapore on Sunday (Apr 30). BSS