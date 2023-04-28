Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023
Tigers practice to hone powerplay skills in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh national team spent the first day of the three-day practice session in Sylhet with a match scenario practice session, said team's pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, who was called up in the national set up for the first time.

Under the supervision of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Bangladesh practiced the match scenario, batting for the first 10 overs and last 10 overs, which meant, they tried to expertise to how to utilize the first and last powerplay well.

Bangladesh have long been vulnerable in utilizing the powerplay when, in modern cricket, the 20 overs of powerplay becomes the decider.

"In the practice session today, the coach guided us on how to bat in the first 10 overs and last 10 overs," Mrittunjoy Chowdhury said here today.

"The batters came to bat and tried to play according to the situation as the coach created a match scenario for us."

The short practice camp is designed for the three-match ODI series against Ireland, which is a part of the ICC ODI Super League. The series will be held in Chelmsford, England, considering the inclement weather back in Ireland in May.

The three ODIs are slated to be held on May 9, 12 and 14.

"The pitches of Sylhet are almost similar to what we might get in England. The wicket in which we practiced today had an even bounce. You can't get an entirely similar wicket here but there is resemblance to what we tried to utilize," Chowdhury added.

Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman were not in the camp as they were in India to play IPL. Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan skipped the came due to spend time with his family in USA. He will join the side directly in England from USA. However, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi who are not in the squad for the Ireland series included in the camp to assist the national players for the preparation.    BSS


