Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:35 AM
Mens Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023

Boys leave for India for training camp

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

A 23-member preliminary squad of Bangladesh men's national junior hockey team had left for Haryana in India on Thursday night for conditioning camp for the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 to be held from 23 May to 1 June in Oman. Instead of air, the boys went by road to save bucks.

The boys will be played ten practice matches against local teams as well.

Before leaving for the Indian state, youth team head coach Mamunur Rashid said that they were expecting improvements during the training and practice matches. He said, "The conditioning camp is expected to benefit the players, provide them some experience and boost their confidence."

Mamunur Rashid detailed, "We started the training programme with 36 players a few weeks back. Now, there are 23 players with us. We will curtail it to an 18-member team before flying for Oman."

"We will go to Calcutta by Bus and from there, we will ride a train to Haryana where we are expected to reach on 29 April.

 There we will stay for nine days. We will also play six matches there. Some against the State team and some against a local team. On 10 May, we will go to Jalandhar. There we will play four matches. We have two matches against teams from Lovely Professional University at Phagwara in Punjab on 11 and 14 May. The rest two matches are on 12 and 15 May against a local team. We will fly from Delhi for Oman on 17 May," said the coach.

He was hopeful that the players will be able to do well in the tournament in Oman. He said that their target is to play in the semi-finals there.

AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), said, "We could not manage a sponsor for the team for this tournament till now. For now, we are personally managing everything."

A total of ten teams will be playing in the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman. the teams were split into two groups.
 
Pakistan and India along with Japan, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei are in Pool A while Pool B comprises Bangladesh, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, and Uzbekistan.

In this regard, the hockey officials met the press on Thursday. All the information was given there.



