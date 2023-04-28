Three matches of BPL to be held today

After a twelve-day recess, three matches of Bangladesh Premier League football will be held today (Friday) at three separate venues across the country.



League leaders Bashundhara Kings take on Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra face Abahani Limited Dhaka at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj while Bangladesh Police Football play against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.



All the matches kick off at 3.45 pm.



After the twelve round matches, Bashundhara Kings currently dominate the league table with 34 points from 12 matches, while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society stand at ninth position at the points table with 10 points, playing the same number of matches.



Abahani Limited stands at second place at the points table with 27 points from 12 matches, while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra places at eighth position at the points table with 11 points, playing the same number of outings.



While Bangladesh Police Football Club stand fourth position in the table with 17 points from 12 matches, while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club places sixth position in the table with 16 points playing the same number of matches. BSS



