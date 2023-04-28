Video
Sujon not seeing Mahmudullah Riyad in World Cup squad

Beautiful 'exit' of senior players is important

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) kept senior cricketer Mahmudullah out of the squad for both the home and away series against Ireland. BCB selectors termed it 'rest' to experiment with the side bench.

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who had been with the players as team director for long time however, thinks that Mahmudullah has little possibility to play in the forthcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year in India.

"I am not a part of national set-up now," Sujon told journalists in Mirpur on Thursday. "So, I don't know anything about selection and even don't want to know. I could learn from media about what's going on".

"Riyad is of course, a very important player for us. He made Bangladesh victorious in many matches. But if I am asked to tell the truth, I must say, I am not watching him in the World Cup squad since he is not in the national squad," he explained.

"If he remained in World Cup plan, he must played in recent series as the World Cup is not so far. Tawhid Hridoy is doing better here," added Sujon.

"Riyad batted in a very important position in the national team. It's place where you can be either hero or zero. Riyad tasted both. He snatched one handed victory for Bangladesh in many matches," he cited memory.

Mahmudullah, 37, represented Bangladesh in 50 Tests, 218 ODIs and 121 T20i matches to pile up 12,108 accumulated runs and notch 163 international wickets, is one of the members of 'fantastic five' of Bangladesh cricket. If the BCB have a mind to drop such an important cog, they should inform it to him. Did they do it?

"I don't know whether the BCB communicated with him properly or not," Sujon replied. "It should be happened as Riyad, Mushfiq, Shakib, Tamim are the best players of Bangladesh. We can't ignore the contribution of fantastic five including Mashrafe with them".

"Their beautiful 'exit' is important," he emphasized. "Anybody can be dropped and there is no permanent position in the team. But the way should be healthy and Riyad must accept if the logic is rational".


