Atletico cruise to Mallorca win on 120th anniversary

BARCELONA, APR 27: Atletico Madrid cut the gap on second-place rivals Real Madrid to two points with a 3-1 win over Real Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday.



Diego Simeone's side, on the club's 120th anniversary, put on an entertaining display with Antoine Griezmann at the heart of it once again.



The forward produced two assists as Rodrigo de Paul, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco struck for the hosts at the Metropolitano.



After Real Madrid were thumped 4-2 by Girona on Tuesday, Atletico capitalised to reel in their neighbours -- runaway leaders Barcelona are too far ahead to realistically catch.



Atletico, wearing special blue and white kits at home to mark the occasion -- the design was based on their first ever shirt -- had their celebrations disrupted early on. AFP



