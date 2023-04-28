Video
Arsenal won't surrender in title race: Ramsdale

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

LONDON, APR 27: Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal will not surrender in the Premier League title race despite their calamitous 4-1 loss at Manchester City.

The Gunners have ceded control of the title race to City after allowing Pep Guardiola's side to move within two points  on Wednesday.

With two games in hand, City will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win six of their last seven games.

April has proved a painful month for Arsenal, with three successive draws preceding the chastening defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

But Arsenal keeper Ramsdale is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"We're going to be disappointed now but we haven't played nine months of Premier League football, and played the way we wanted to play, to give up with five games to go," he said.

"If anything is going to happen in football, it is this league it is going to happen in. It might not do but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

"You see how tight it is at the bottom, you see how tight it is at the top, so we are going to be pushing every game - with five games left we need to win five games - and we will see how that ends at the end of the season. We can't feel sorry for ourselves."

Arsenal were blown away by Kevin De Bruyne's brace and goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, condemning them to a third defeat against City this season.

Ramsdale conceded it was frustrating to make such a sloppy start, allowing City to dictate the tempo for the rest of the evening.

"Disappointment is the key word," he said. "When you give arguably one of the best teams in the world at the minute a bit of a leg-up in the game and are 2-0 down at half-time, it is a tough task to overcome.

"We know we are better than that but also this is where we want to be and the team we want to be like and be competing with."    AFP


