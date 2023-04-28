Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The salt production in the country has reached the highest level in the last 62 years.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the BSCIC, salt production stood at 18.39 lakh tonnes in the current fiscal year, which is the highest in the last 62 years.

In the current salt season, the total amount of salt was cultivated in 66424 acres of land, last year it was 63291 acres. Compared to last year, this year salt farming land has increased by 3133 acres.

In the current salt season, the number of salt farmers is 39467, which was 37231 last year. Compared to last year, the number of salt farmers has increased by 2236.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, JERA sign $2b deal to boost energy supply chain in Bangladesh
Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC
BD seeks foreign investment in its fisheries sector
Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Bangladesh-Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade
Emirates to fly to Montréal from July 5
BSRM revenue shoots up 66pc


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft