Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC

The salt production in the country has reached the highest level in the last 62 years.



Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) confirmed the information in a press release on Wednesday.



According to the BSCIC, salt production stood at 18.39 lakh tonnes in the current fiscal year, which is the highest in the last 62 years.



In the current salt season, the total amount of salt was cultivated in 66424 acres of land, last year it was 63291 acres. Compared to last year, this year salt farming land has increased by 3133 acres.



In the current salt season, the number of salt farmers is 39467, which was 37231 last year. Compared to last year, the number of salt farmers has increased by 2236.



