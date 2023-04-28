BD seeks foreign investment in its fisheries sector

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has urged foreign importers and entrepreneurs to invest in the country's fisheries sector of and to import seafood from Bangladesh.



The minister said this while exchanging views with importers and business representatives of different countries at Global Seafood Expo-2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.



He also assured of providing all-out support to foreign buyers in importing fish, on behalf of the government.



Rezaul said that the government is ready to provide various facilities including exemption of taxes if they invest in the Bangladesh's fisheries sector.



The country's export income has increased to 26.96 percent in this fiscal year through exporting shrimps, dried fish, crab and other fish, said the minister.



Besides, the government is also providing assistance in management of shrimp production in many ways including giving matching grants to private sector for production of disease-free shrimp of Bagda variety.



He said the government has taken initiatives including converting the conventional shrimp hatcheries to SPF hatcheries, introducing cluster base shrimp cultivation, increase productivity of shrimp farms and developing standard of supply chain. UNB

