Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March

The volume of foreign currencies held by the country's commercial banks increased further in March due to a rise in remittance and exports earnings on the back of restrictions on unnecessary imports.



The gross foreign currency balance with the banks advanced to $5,343 million in March from $5,240 million in February. The forex holding by banks increased for five consecutive months as the gross holding was $4,849 million in January 2023, $4,795 million in December 2022, $4,708 million in November 2022 and $4,505 million in October 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.



The inward remittance increased to $16.03 billion in July-March of the current fiscal 2022-23 compared with $15.28 billion in the same period in the past financial year, according to BB data. Bangladesh's export earnings in July-March of the current fiscal 2022-23 also increased by 8.07 per cent to $41.72 billion compared with those of $38.60 billion in the same period of FY22.



Since April 2022, the government and particularly the Bangladesh Bank have taken a series of initiatives to restrain the surge in imports, which was then reducing foreign currency reserves.



The Bangladesh Bank imposed restrictions on import of luxury items and unnecessary products and the recent growth in dollar reserves could be an outcome of import restricting measures, bankers said.



As a result, in the first eight months of FY23, the country's import payments declined by 10.27 per cent to $48.79 billion compared with $54.37 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the BB data.



Moreover, BB was continuously selling dollars to banks which also contributed to improving the dollar shortage on the market.



BB sold over $10 billion to banks in July-February of FY23 while in the whole 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.



The foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh dropped to $31.14 on March 30 from $32.33 billion on February 28. Bankers said the growth in dollar holding by banks was not significant enough to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis in the financial market.



They said commercial banks were still experiencing difficulties in settling import payments due to shortage of dollars.



Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of dollar reserves in the country with many other banks experiencing a deficit in their dollar reserves, they said.



Banks' foreign exchange holding had fallen since July 2021, when the commercial banks held $6.00 billion in foreign currencies, the data showed.



