Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The volume of foreign currencies held by the country's commercial banks increased further in March due to a rise in remittance and exports earnings on the back of restrictions on unnecessary imports.

The gross foreign currency balance with the banks advanced to $5,343 million in March from $5,240 million in February. The forex holding by banks increased for five consecutive months as the gross holding was $4,849 million in January 2023, $4,795 million in December 2022, $4,708 million in November 2022 and $4,505 million in October 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The inward remittance increased to $16.03 billion in July-March of the current fiscal 2022-23 compared with $15.28 billion in the same period in the past financial year, according to BB data. Bangladesh's export earnings in July-March of the current fiscal 2022-23 also increased by 8.07 per cent to $41.72 billion compared with those of $38.60 billion in the same period of FY22.

Since April 2022, the government and particularly the Bangladesh Bank have taken a series of initiatives to restrain the surge in imports, which was then reducing foreign currency reserves.

The Bangladesh Bank imposed restrictions on  import of luxury items and unnecessary products and the recent growth in dollar reserves could be an outcome of import restricting measures, bankers said.

As a result, in the first eight months of FY23, the country's import payments declined by 10.27 per cent to $48.79 billion compared with $54.37 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the BB data.

Moreover, BB was continuously selling dollars to banks which also contributed to improving the dollar shortage on the market.

 BB sold over $10 billion to banks in July-February of FY23 while in the whole 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.

The foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh dropped to $31.14 on March 30 from $32.33 billion on February 28. Bankers said the growth in dollar holding by banks was not significant enough to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis in the financial market.

 They said commercial banks were still experiencing difficulties in settling import payments due to  shortage of dollars.

Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of dollar reserves in the country with many other banks experiencing a deficit in their dollar reserves, they said.

Banks' foreign exchange holding had fallen since July 2021, when the commercial banks held $6.00 billion in foreign currencies, the data showed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, JERA sign $2b deal to boost energy supply chain in Bangladesh
Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC
BD seeks foreign investment in its fisheries sector
Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Bangladesh-Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade
Emirates to fly to Montréal from July 5
BSRM revenue shoots up 66pc


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft