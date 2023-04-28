Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Thursday as investors kept on taking fresh stakes.



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 7.70 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 6,274 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 3.10 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,362. However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, lost 4.64 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 2,208.



The DSE turnover rose to Tk 967 crore, from Tk 765 crore, the turnover on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 79 advanced, 62 declined, and 210 did not see any price movement.



The top 10 companies by turnover are: Genex Infosys, Unique Hotels, BSC, Eastern Housing, Bashundhara Paper, Olympic Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Rupali Life Insurance, Apex Footwear and ITC. Top 10 companies with price increase are:- ITC, Apex Food, Rahima Food, Kohinoor Chemical, Libra Infusion, Heidelberg Cement, Northern Jute, Union Insurance, Emby Pharma and Bashundhara Paper.



At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 14 points. 44 of the 157 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 68 has remained unchanged. The transaction was Tk 7.95 crore.



