Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Thursday as investors kept on taking fresh stakes.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 7.70 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 6,274 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 3.10 points or 0.22 per cent to 1,362. However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, lost 4.64 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 2,208.

The DSE turnover rose to Tk 967 crore, from Tk 765 crore, the turnover on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 79 advanced, 62 declined, and 210 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are: Genex Infosys, Unique Hotels, BSC, Eastern Housing, Bashundhara Paper, Olympic Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Rupali Life Insurance, Apex Footwear and ITC. Top 10 companies with price increase are:- ITC, Apex Food, Rahima Food, Kohinoor Chemical, Libra Infusion, Heidelberg Cement, Northern Jute, Union Insurance, Emby Pharma and Bashundhara Paper.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 14 points. 44 of the 157 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 68 has remained unchanged. The transaction was Tk 7.95 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, JERA sign $2b deal to boost energy supply chain in Bangladesh
Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC
BD seeks foreign investment in its fisheries sector
Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Bangladesh-Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade
Emirates to fly to Montréal from July 5
BSRM revenue shoots up 66pc


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft