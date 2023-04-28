

Bangladesh-Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade



Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate with each other to develop more productive contacts between the businesses of the two countries; exchange knowledge and information related to bilateral trade and economic development.



They will also cooperate to identify the common obstacles to trade and investment in both countries and strive to eliminate challenges.



The MoU was signed at the inauguration of the summit on Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan held at The Westin Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina was the Chief Guest at the inauguration.



PM adviser to private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, FBCCI Former President Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) MP were present.



Also FBCCI Vice Presidents M A Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of BEZA Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Ambassadors of the two countries, high officials of both the governments and business leaders were present at the summit.



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "Japan has been a consistent partner in Bangladesh's development journey. This year marks the 51th years of Japan-Bangladesh relations. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we must reflect on the progress we have made together."



Emphasizing the market prospects of both countries, the FBCCI President said, "As we navigate the ever-changing global economic landscape, our two countries must explore new opportunities and deepen our bilateral relations and explore potential sectors." We hope the ongoing discussions to ease and support the businesses from both sides through the gateway of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) by 2026 will serve to further strengthen our ties, he said.



