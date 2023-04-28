Video
Emirates to fly to Montréal from July 5

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Emirates will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Montréal, starting 5 July. Montréal becomes Emirates' second gateway in Canada, complementing its passenger services to Toronto, which have been operating to Ontario's capital city since 2007, says a press release.

The daily flights between Dubai and Montréal will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with 8 First Class suites, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy Class.

Customers of Emirates and Air Canada have access to an expansive network of destinations thanks to the codeshare partnership between the two airlines. In addition to over 130 destinations that Emirates flies to, its customers currently have access to 19 Canadian destinations beyond Toronto through the partnership, while Air Canada customers are able to fly on Emirates to Dubai and access 17 cities in Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Far East. Additionally, Emirates passengers are able to choose from over 140 routes operated by Air Canada on an interline basis, including 27 points in Canada and 94 routes between Canada and the US and South America.

Through an enhanced interline arrangement between both airlines, Emirates passengers are now able to choose from 68 points from Montréal, including the US, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, while also enjoying conveniences such as the simplicity of flight itineraries on a single-ticket and smooth connections.

Emirates loyalty program Skywards members can earn Miles on all eligible Air Canada flights and can redeem Miles for reward tickets across Air Canada's network.

Emirates has been operating to Toronto since 2007 and its flagship A380 service on the Dubai-Toronto route since 2009. From 20 April, Emirates will be serving Toronto with a daily A380 service.  The airline now operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka.



