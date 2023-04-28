BSRM revenue shoots up 66pc



Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) has crept out of losses in nine months through March 2023 due to higher sales revenue and increased rod prices.The Chattogram-based steel maker did better in the latest quarter through March.



According to latest financial report of January-March, sales revenue of this company has increased almost 66 per cent. In the first three months (January-March) of current fiscal year, the company has earned Tk 3923 crores by selling products.



In the same period last year, the amount was Tk 2369 crore. The company's income increased by more than one and a half thousand crore taka within a year.



In the first quarter of this year, the company profit has increased to Tk 160 crore. Last year at the same period it was Tk 118 crore.



Deputy Managing Director of BSRM Group Tapan Sengupta said, company's income has increased mainly due to increase in the price of rods and increase of its sales.



According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of rod (60 grade) has increased by Tk 10,000 per tonne in a year.



On March 31 last year, the highest price per ton of rod was Tk 91,500. On March 31 of this year, the price has increased by Tk 1,01,500. And that's why the income and profit of BSRM increased.



Although it made good profits in the first three months of this year, the company's business did not go well in the last six months of last year due to high value of the dollar and increase in the price of raw materials in global market.



The US dollar has appreciated by about 25 per cent against the taka since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year.



Stronger dollar has pushed up net finance cost by more than 11 times year-on-year in the nine months through March 2023. The finance cost was much higher in the first quarter than in the second and third quarters.



Because of that, the profit for 9 months (July-March) stands at Tk 44 crore. It made a loss of Tk 116 crore in July-December last year. The company recovered from those losses and returned to profitability at the end of March this year.



There are about 40 active steel manufacturers with a combined capacity to produce more than 10 million tonnes of steel a year.



The steel industry in Bangladesh is worth Tk 550 billion, according to the Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA).

The annual demand for steel in Bangladesh is 7.50 to 8.0 million tonnes and BSRM, Abul Khair Steel, GPH Steel and KSRM meet more than half of the annual demand.

