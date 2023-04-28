Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US not opposing Pakistan’s oil deal with Russia

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

WASHINGTON, April 27: Days after Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian oil, the Biden administration indicated that it will not oppose the deal.

"Look, each country is going to make its own sovereign decisions as it relates to its energy supply," a US State Department spokesperson told reporters in Washington on Tuesday afternoon when asked to comment on Pakistan's decision.

Vedant Patel, the department's principal deputy spokesperson, said that the United States had left the door open for such purchases when it placed restrictions on Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

"One of the reasons that the United States, through the G7, has been a big proponent of the price cap is to ensure that steps are not being taken to keep Russian energy off the market because we understand that there is a demand for supply," Mr Patel explained.

The United States had indicated at previous briefings as well that Pakistan can purchase oil from Russia at a discounted price even though it has not signed a Washington-backed price-cap on Russian petroleum products.

"But we also need to take steps to ensure that Russian energy markets are not turning out to be a windfall for [President] Putin's war machine," Mr Patel warned.

"And so, again, countries will make their own sovereign decisions. We have never tried to keep Russian energy off the market," he added.

Last week, Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, with one cargo to dock at the port of Karachi in May.

Under the deal, Pakistan will buy only crude, not refined fuels. Imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction goes through smoothly.

Pakistan's purchase gives Russia a new outlet, adding to Moscow's growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from western markets because of the restrictions.

Responding to another question about Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) acquiring the weapons the United States left behind while withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, Mr Patel assured Islamabad that "any assets or weaponry that were left in Afghanistan were no longer usable".    Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, JERA sign $2b deal to boost energy supply chain in Bangladesh
Salt production breaks 62-year record: BSCIC
BD seeks foreign investment in its fisheries sector
Banks’ forex reserve rises further in March
Stocks continue to rise on fresh stakes
Bangladesh-Japan to further strengthen bilateral trade
Emirates to fly to Montréal from July 5
BSRM revenue shoots up 66pc


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft