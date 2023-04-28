Video
realme to launch smartphones 11 Pro+ 5G, 11 Pro 5G in China

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has geared up to take the Chinese market by storm with its newest offerings, realme 11 Pro 5G Series, as the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand confirms the date of their official launch! Coming in two variants - realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, the stellar new lineup will be released in Mainland, China on May 10, 2023.

Co-created by realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto - former Gucci Prints designer, realme 11 Pro Series 5G comes with a striking-new Master Design, says a press release.

They feature an elegant lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that circles its camera module and goes straight down to the bottom. The design inspiration comes from Milan, reminiscing the beautiful moment in the city when the rising run drapes the classic architectures to create a pale golden hue, just like the new phone's color variant of Sunrise Beige. Adding to that, the devices also offer color options of Oasis Green and Astral Black - totaling to three dynamic color variants.

Together with realme Design Studio, Matteo adorns the realme 11 Pro 5G Series with texture, prints, and craftsmanship that are usually seen on luxury goodies. Hence, aside from a premium lychee leather back, realme 11 Pro 5G Series also uses a 3D couture-level seam technique and an industry-first 3D woven texture to create a unique and premium feel while in hand.



