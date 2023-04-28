

Sylhet customer gets 101 free products buying Walton AC



Recently, Ira Miah's elder son Masum Ahmed came from France and noticed that his father was suffering in extreme heat. Then, he went to Zindabazar Walton plaza and bought one of the world's most energy efficient 1.5 ton AC of Walton's Inverna series for this father. Ira Miah's family was overwhelmed by joy after getting lots of free appliances by just buying an AC. Their Eid became more joyous and colorful.



Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service. Various benefits are given to customers to ensure their spontaneous participation in this process. Under the campaign, customers are getting 101 houseful free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk. 1 lakh or sure gifts on the purchase of a Walton brand fridge, TV, AC or washing machine. Customers will get these benefits till April 30, 2023.



Earlier, four customers in Moulvibazar, Jashore, Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar got 101 houseful free products buying Walton fridges.



Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadek Kawsar Dastagir, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director popular film actor Amin Khan officially handed over 101 free products to Ira Miah at a function held recently at Amborkhana Walton plaza in Sylhet.



The 101 free products, handed over to Ira Miah, include Walton fridge, AC, Smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, fans including ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable, rice cooker etc.



Ira Mia said, "Most of the electronic products in my house are of Walton brand. We are having very good service from those products. Getting 101 products for free in an AC gifted by son is really amazing. By handing over the products to us, Walton proved that they keep their promises to the customers."



Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadek Kawsar Dastagir said, Walton has won the hearts of customers through various commendable activities, along with delivering products and services at affordable prices. Initiatives like providing 101 products for free are really innovative.



Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan said, Walton provides various benefits and discounts to customers throughout the year. As a part of this, free products are being given under the digital campaign.



