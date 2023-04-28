Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023
Business

IPDC holds virtual AGM, announces 10pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

IPDC holds virtual AGM, announces 10pc cash dividend

IPDC holds virtual AGM, announces 10pc cash dividend

The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IPDC Finance Ltd was virtually held on Thursday, through video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by a significant number of shareholders, presided by. Kazi Mahmood Sattar, Chairman of IPDC Finance Ltd, says a press release.

The attendees also included other directors who were nominated by BRAC, Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh, Ayesha Abed Foundation, Bluechip Securities Limited and RSA Capital Limited. The meeting was also attended by Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO; Barrister Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary & Head of Legal Affairs; Fahmida Khan, Chief Financial Officer; and other senior officials of the Management Committee of IPDC Finance Ltd. At the meeting, various questions from shareholders were answered.

IPDC Finance Ltd.'s declaration of 10% cash dividend for the year 2022, has been approved by the shareholders in the 41st AGM of IPDC Finance Limited. The Chairman concluded the meeting with vote of thanks to all attendees.


