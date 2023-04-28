OPPO bags 2 international awards for innovation

OPPO has recently been honored with two top international awards in recognition of its innovation and industry influence. The awards were announced in Florida on 20 April.



OPPO Air Glass won silver in the AR category at the 2023 Edison Best New Product AwardsTM and OPPO was named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies of 2023 by business media Fast Company, says a press release.



Established in 1987 in honor of renowned inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the world recognizing products, designs, and technologies that have made outstanding contributions to global innovation. The highly competitive Edison Awards are selected by a panel of over 3,000 senior business executives and academics on the four criteria of concept, value, delivery, and impact.



OPPO's Air Glass stood out from the competition to win silver in the AR category because of its innovative design and self-developed technologies. OPPO Air Glass is the world's first detachable monocle AR glass. Weighing only 30g, OPPO Air Glass is comfortable to wear and convenient to use throughout the day.



The device integrates a number of innovative technologies, including OPPO's Spark Micro Projector, cutting-edge Micro LED, and bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display. Through these technologies, OPPO Air Glass provides notification, navigation, teleprompter, and real-time translation features through four modes of interaction.



Released in 2021, the Air Glass has been awarded the 2022 Red Dot Design Award and IF Design Award earlier. As part of its mission to deliver the best technology and user experiences, OPPO unveiled an upgraded version of the device, OPPO Air Glass 2, at its INNO DAY 2022 event last year. More suited for daily wear, OPPO Air Glass 2 brings smart experiences to more people through innovative technologies.



Alongside awards earned for product innovation, OPPO has also been named by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies of 2023 in recognition of the technological innovation and sustainable impact of its Battery Health Engine. Every year, the Fast Company editorial team evaluates hundreds of companies to name the biggest innovators across different categories.



The OPPO Battery Health Engine is a system-level battery health optimizing solution designed to extend smartphone battery lifespan by solving the issue of dead lithium in lithium-ion batteries. OPPO's Battery Health Engine can maintain battery capacity by as much as 80% over 1,600 charge cycles.



