Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:32 AM
Pak Govt cuts growth rate to 0.8pc

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

ISLAMABAD, April 27: As major debt sustainability indicators deteriorated over the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, the government on Wednesday feared the gross financing needs to remain high, posing several liquidity risks due to high-interest rates and pressure on the external account with average inflation at 28.5 per cent this year and staying stubborn at 21pc even in next fiscal year.

"Public debt risks remain high", said the Economic Advisory Wing of the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday in its 'Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) Report". Heatmap depicts a high risk since the debt- and GFN-to-GDP (gross financing needs to gross domestic product) ratios exceed" the IMF's DSA thresholds in FY23, both in baseline and shock scenarios, it said.

The stress-test analysis showed that negative shocks of the exchange rate, the most extreme scenario, would increase the public debt ratio to levels persistently above the 70pc threshold of GDP until FY26. The combined macro-fiscal and standardised contingent liability shocks result in a debt-to-GDP ratio above 70pc. For the first time, the government also lowered its GDP growth rate forecast to 0.8pc - slightly above 0.4 to 0.6pc projected by the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank - against budget estimates of 5pc.

The report conceded that inflation, measured as CPI, was expected to rise in FY23 to 28.5pc on average due to uncertain political and economic environment, pass-through of currency depreciation, and the rise in energy prices and stay at 21pc even in the next fiscal year. Over the medium term, however, MOF projected the inflation to trend down from 7.5 to 6.5pc amid hopes of a stable exchange rate, better crop outlook, political stability and high base effect.    Dawn


