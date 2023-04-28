Video
Premier Cement makes big profit, riding on higher earnings

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Despite dollar crisis and economic slowdown, several cement and rod manufacturing companies listed in the BD stock market have returned to  profitability.

Premier Cement Mills PLC, one of the leading cement makers in Bangladesh, returned to profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) after suffering a big loss in the first quarter, riding on significant growth in revenue.

The company recently published its financial statements of FY23 and audited annual financial data of the FY22.
 
According to financial report, Premier Cement Mills PLC earned Tk 602 crore in January-March of this fiscal year. In the same period of last year, the amount was Tk 426 crore. Company's income has increased by 41 percent within a year. This has increased mainly due to sales and reduction in the price of raw materials in the global market.

In February last year, due to Russia-Ukraine war, rising prices of raw materials in the global market and dollar-crisis increased its production costs. After that the price of cement increased slightly but it was less than the cost of production.

 In this situation, the company emphasizes on increasing sales. Premier Cement turned around within six months.

According to the company's financial report, in the last six months of last year, Premier Cement made a loss of Tk 26 crore in July-December. After 9 months, the company returned to profit after overcoming that loss.

At the end of July-March quarter of the current financial year, profit of Premier Cement has increased by Tk 49 crores in 9 months.

Its new plant was set up by using a vertical roller mill (VRM), which is an updated technology for cement industry. VRM technology allows high-quality cement production at low cost and in a small space.

The new factory unit helps Premier Cement produce cement at low cost, increasing its capability of doing business amid intensive competition. Premier Cement has sold 2 million tonnes of cement during 9 months (July-March).

In the same period of the previous year, the amount was 1.5 million tons. The company's income has increased by 47 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

In addition, the cost of production has decreased by more than 4 percent due to decrease in price of raw materials in the global market. As a result, it has a positive impact on profitability.

Despite the company was suffering losses for FY22, the board declared a 10 per cent cash dividend for the year from its reserve and surplus. In 2021, it paid a 20 per cent cash dividend.

The cement grinder's earnings per share (EPS) grew to Tk2.92 in the March quarter, from Tk0.14 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.


