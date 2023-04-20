Threatened engineer sues unidentified phone caller



SYLHET, Apr 19: An engineer here has filed a general diary with police over a phone call from a customer who threatened him over power outage.



Shams-e-Arefin, an engineer for the Power Development Board Sylhet (Sales and Distribution Division-2), filed the complaint with metropolitan police at the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.



At 5:10am, Arefin said he received a call on his official phone from an unidentified person who asked him about a power outage. The caller then taunted the Prime Minister before hurling insults and threatening an attack, Arefin said.



"My coworkers and I are worried about our security since the call," Arefin said. "It is hampering the work of our agency."



