Agitating RMG workers block road at Adabor



Workers of an apparel factory demonstrated blocking road at Beribadh in Adabar area of the capital on Wednesday demanding salary before Eid.



The workers of Shinest Apparels Ltd blocked the Beribadh-Gabtoli road around 1:20pm demanding their salaries of the current month, said Officer-in-Charge of Adabar Police Station Shaker Mohammad Zubair.



Meanwhile, the owners of the factory claimed that they have already paid the bonus to the workers but the workers claim they are yet to get any instruction from the authorities about the salary of the current month.



The official said due to the blockade traffic movements on both the sides of the road was halted.



