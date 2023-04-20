Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Agitating RMG workers block road at Adabor

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent


Workers of an apparel factory demonstrated blocking road at Beribadh in Adabar area of the capital on Wednesday demanding salary before Eid.

The workers of Shinest Apparels Ltd blocked the Beribadh-Gabtoli road around 1:20pm demanding their salaries of the current month, said Officer-in-Charge of Adabar Police Station Shaker Mohammad Zubair.

Meanwhile, the owners of the factory claimed that they have already paid the bonus to the workers but the workers claim they are yet to get any instruction from the authorities about the salary of the current month.

The official said due to the blockade traffic movements on both the sides of the road was halted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family planning in India: A woman's dangerous burden
Threatened engineer sues unidentified phone caller
Boro production will make new record if no natural calamity occurs: Razzaque
Agitating RMG workers block road at Adabor
bKash hikes mobile banking service charges sans notice
Bangabhaban getting ready to bid farewell to Hamid
Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins
BD becomes a party to Minamata Convention on Mercury


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft