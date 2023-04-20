Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

bKash hikes mobile banking service charges sans notice

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Walid Khan

The bKash, a popular payment gateway in the country, has increased its mobile banking service charges without any prior notice ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Customers have complained that bKash banking service charges to Tk 18.50 instead of Tk 14.90 for cash out per Tk 1,000 and charge Tk 10 instead of Tk 5 for personal numbers send money service for any amount.

Marking 10th anniversary of bKash on October 2021, the financial institution decide to reduced its "cash out" charge to Tk 14.90 per Tk 1,000.

Customers complained that before Eid-ul-Fitr the mobile banking service charged Tk 18.50 for cash out per Tk 1,000 without any prior notice.   
    
Abul Malek a bKash banking customer said, "I cashed out Tk 1,000 from bKash on Wednesday. Earlier the charge was Tk 14.90 per thousand, now Tk 18.50 deducted from my account.

Most mobile banking operators do not charge any money for "Cash Out" service, but bKash charges Tk 5 per thousand. They increased the charge to Tk 10 before Eid.

Urmi Khan told the correspondent, "I use "Sent Money" service of bKash to send Tk 2,000 to my brother on Tuesday. I noticed that they charged Tk 10 for sending money to my bother. Whereas they usually charge Tk 5 to avail this service."

A responsible bKash official told the Daily Observer preferring anonymity, "Marking 10th anniversary of bKash on October 2021 we announced a short time offer for "cash out" service for Tk 14.90 per Tk 1,000."

Regarding increase in charge of "Cash Out" he said, "If any customer exceeds Tk 50,000 limit in a month we charge more than Tk 5 for cash out service."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family planning in India: A woman's dangerous burden
Threatened engineer sues unidentified phone caller
Boro production will make new record if no natural calamity occurs: Razzaque
Agitating RMG workers block road at Adabor
bKash hikes mobile banking service charges sans notice
Bangabhaban getting ready to bid farewell to Hamid
Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins
BD becomes a party to Minamata Convention on Mercury


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft