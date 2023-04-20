bKash hikes mobile banking service charges sans notice

The bKash, a popular payment gateway in the country, has increased its mobile banking service charges without any prior notice ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Customers have complained that bKash banking service charges to Tk 18.50 instead of Tk 14.90 for cash out per Tk 1,000 and charge Tk 10 instead of Tk 5 for personal numbers send money service for any amount.



Marking 10th anniversary of bKash on October 2021, the financial institution decide to reduced its "cash out" charge to Tk 14.90 per Tk 1,000.



Customers complained that before Eid-ul-Fitr the mobile banking service charged Tk 18.50 for cash out per Tk 1,000 without any prior notice.



Abul Malek a bKash banking customer said, "I cashed out Tk 1,000 from bKash on Wednesday. Earlier the charge was Tk 14.90 per thousand, now Tk 18.50 deducted from my account.



Most mobile banking operators do not charge any money for "Cash Out" service, but bKash charges Tk 5 per thousand. They increased the charge to Tk 10 before Eid.



Urmi Khan told the correspondent, "I use "Sent Money" service of bKash to send Tk 2,000 to my brother on Tuesday. I noticed that they charged Tk 10 for sending money to my bother. Whereas they usually charge Tk 5 to avail this service."



A responsible bKash official told the Daily Observer preferring anonymity, "Marking 10th anniversary of bKash on October 2021 we announced a short time offer for "cash out" service for Tk 14.90 per Tk 1,000."



Regarding increase in charge of "Cash Out" he said, "If any customer exceeds Tk 50,000 limit in a month we charge more than Tk 5 for cash out service."



