Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:15 PM
Bangabhaban getting ready to bid farewell to Hamid

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

President Abdul Hamid will be accorded a ceremonial farewell as he prepares to leave Bangabhaban next week after completing history-making two consecutive five-year terms.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB that the farewell ceremony will start at 12.30pm soon after Hamid's successor Md Shahabuddin is sworn in at 11am on April 24.

"This is the first time that a president is being given such a grand farewell. All preparations have been taken to make the event memorable," he said.

Hamid's second term will be completed on April 24 as the 21st president of the country.

He became the acting president on March 20, 2013 after the death of President Zillur Rahman. He took the oath as the president on April 18 same year. He was re-elected for the second term in 2018.

The main ceremony will begin with the presentation of a farewell guard of honour at the Credential Ground at Bangabhaban. At the end the guard of honour the immediate past president will proceed from Fountain area to the main gate in an open flower-decked jeep in the presence of Bangabhaban officials and employees.

Ending his long stay at Bangabhaban Hamid will then leave in a VVIP motorcade for his new residence in city's Nikunjo area from the main gate of the President's office under the supervision of Special Security Force (SSF), Joynal said.

Guard of Honour at the Credential Ground and Salute Guard at the main gate will be provided by the Presidential Guard Regiment. On the other hand, a nicely decorated car will carry the ex-president as part of the ceremony. All the officials of Bangabhaban will divide into two groups and pull the rope in front of the car and then push it.

Flower petals will be sprinkled by all officers, employees and PGR members inside the Bangabhaban while Hamid will pass the exit of the Bangabhaban in an open jeep saying goodbye to Bangabhaban.

On April 17, the officials and employees of Bangabhaban organised a farewell ceremony in honour of President Abdul Hamid.

In his short speech on the occasion, the president said that even though he was the president, he always considered himself as a common man of the country.

The president said he has carried out the duties assigned to him properly considering the post of President as a responsibility.

Highlighting the various steps taken by him for the development of Bangabhaban, the president said that Bangabhaban is a symbol of dignity.

Awami League politician Abdul Hamid was elected as the youngest member of Pakistan National Assembly in 1970 from Mymensingh-18 constituency. He was elected Member of Parliament seven times on Awami League ticket from Haor area of Kishoreganj.

Hamid will get retirement allowance, medical facilities and other facilities according to the law. President Hamid not only inaugurated the renovated Air Raid Shelter and Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum but also opened these to the public.

Terming the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum as one of the monuments of centuries of colorful history and tradition of the Bangalees, the President said, "I believe, the Bangabhaban Toshakhana Museum will play an important role in preserving the rich history of Bangabhaban and presenting it to the future generations."    UNB


