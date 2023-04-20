Video
Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Roads in Dhaka are wearing a deserted look as people have started to leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones in their village homes.

Some 20 lakh people are expected to leave Dhaka and surrounding areas by Thursday, said  non-governmental organisation National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways.

 The number will increase further on Friday, it said.

 A huge number of people left the city from Tuesday afternoon as it was the last workday in government, semi-government and many private offices before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

 This year, the five-day Eid holiday started on Wednesday.

 According to the NCPSRR data, about 1.5 crore people from Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj visit their village homesevery year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Of these, 20 percent will go using waterways and 20 percent by railways.

 Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of NCPSRR said around 30 lakh people will leave Dhaka by waterways in nine days before Eid from April 13 to April 21. Among these, three lakh people will go to different coastal districts through Sadarghat Terminal every day and the remaining three lakh Eid holiday makers will go through Narayanganj river port.

 Besides, the Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) said, about 90 lakh people will leave Dhaka by road on Eid, which is 60 percent of the total Eidholiday makers.

 Meanwhile, about 30 lakh more people will go by train.

 Akhar Hussain, Assistant commissioner (traffic east) under traffic Uttara division said many people left Abdullahpur for Northern districts,  Mymensingh Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona districts  Tuesday evening to midnight.
 
Later, a large number of people left Abdullahpur for the same destinations from early Wednesday morning to 11:00 a.m. today Wednesday.

 However, the number of homebound people living Dhaka is relatively low now, it will increase in the evening, he said.
 Replying to a question the traffic police official said most of the buses left Abdullapur as per schedule .

 Assistant commissioner (Darus Salam zone) under Mirpur traffic division, Iftekharul Islam said rush of homebound people started early Wednesday and it continued till 8am.

He also said that most of the buses left Gabtoli for different destinations almost in time.

 Similarly sources at Saidabad bus stand said most of the buses left the terminal maintaining schedule  for Chattogram and Sylhet road as well as other destinations.

 Similarly sources of the Kamalapur railway station said most of the trains left the station as per schedule from early morning.    UNB


