BD becomes a party to Minamata Convention on Mercury

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has joined as a party of the Minamata Convention on Mercury aims to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

Mercury is also in the top 10 of chemicals of major public health concerns, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

 Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York, has handed over the Instrument of Ratification of the Minamata Convention on Mercury from the Government of Bangladesh to the UN, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.

David Nanopoulos, Chief of Treaty Section, received the instrument on behalf of the UN on Tuesday.

By joining the convention as a party, Bangladesh is reaffirming its strong commitment to global efforts in reducing mercury pollution - to save the planet and its inhabitants, said the government.

With the submission, Bangladesh has formally become a party to the convention. Through enhancing international cooperation for the reduction of mercury pollution, the convention saves the environment and the lives of millions of people around the world.
 
Recently, the Government of Bangladesh decided to ratify the convention following a series of consultations held with all relevant stakeholders.

The convention was adopted and opened for signature on October 10, 2013 at a diplomatic conference held in Kumamoto, Japan.

 As of now, 140 countries have become parties to the Minamata Convention and by ratifying the treaty, Bangladesh has become the 141st party to the convention.


