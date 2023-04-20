Consumers get no benefit of sugar price reduction by govt

Though the government on April 6, reduced sugar price by Tk 3 per kg, its price has not decreased in the market.



Though loose sugar should cost Tk 104 and packaged sugar --Tk 109 per kg, consumers have to pay Tk 115 for loose sugar and Tk 120 for packaged sugar, as before.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi recently said, "We noticed a slight upward movement of sugar price. Sugar price should be reduced by Tk 5 per kg. But sugar price has been raised again. During Ramadan, demand for sugar increased, that's why sugar price has increased."



"Increased demand is used by companies to make extra profit. When asked, traders blamed each other. The mill owners claim that they are selling sugar at the mill gate at the price set by the government, but wholesalers and retailers are selling it at higher prices.



"Sellers say that the price fixed by the government is being charged in the invoice by the millers, but they charge extra price, saying they bought at a higher price."



Actually, the country's sugar market is still unstable.



Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), which t keeps track of market, says sugar price increased by 49 per cent in last one year.



In 2022, sugar cost between Tk 78 and Tk 80 per kg, says TCB.



According to the Commerce Ministry, as sugar's demand increases to 30,000 tonnes during Ramadan, businessmen took its advantage to make extra profit.



At the beginning of Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry and the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection tried to control sugar price.



Later, they relaxed, for which consumers could not buy sugar at the rate fixed by the government during Ramadan.



Loose sugar is sold for Tk 115 to Tk 120 per kg, and packaged sugar for Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg depending on brand.



There are allegations that some of the companies removed the maximum selling price from their packets so that retailers don't face problem in selling sugar at higher prices.



Sugar is mainly supplied in the country by City Group under Teer brand, Meghna Group under Fresh brand, Abdul Monem Group under Igloo brand, TK Group, S Alam Group and Deshbandhu Group.



Deshbandhu Group Chairman Golam Mostafa said that though duty on sugar was withdrawn it provided no benefit as the price was not stable in the global market.



He said, "Due to the problem of marketing, consumers are not getting any benefit. Traders cannot be controlled. They are selling it at higher prices."



Wholesalers and retailers said that they don't buy sugar at the price fixed by the government.



Golam Mawla, a wholesaler and former General Secretary of Moulvibazar Traders' Association, said that sugar price at mill gates has not decreased after the reduction of VAT, on the contrary, it has increased. The government is selling it at fixed price but charging extra price in the invoice."



He said, "We complained to different quarters of the government. But there was no remedy. A few sugar mill syndicates are responsible for the price hike."



According to the Commerce Ministry, annual demand of sugar in the country is between 18 and 20 lakh tonnes. And only 30-35 thousand tonnes are produced in the country. During Ramadan demand of sugar increases by 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes. And , most of the demand is met from imports.



