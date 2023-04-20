

Heat wave continues to scorch people countrywide



On the day, Dhaka's highest temperature was recorded at 37.6°C, but was felt as 42.6°C.



However, the Bangladesh Metrological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places within 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday.



However, the prevailing heat wave condition in different parts of the country is likely to continue, it said.



According to the bulletin issued at 6:00pm on Wednesday, the severe heat wave sweeping over thefrom districts of Rajshshi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and the mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Bogura, Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Rangamati Chandpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola may continue.



The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.



As Bangladesh's crowded capital faces another hot summer, with temperatures already topping 40°C this week, its parks play an increasingly important role in providing cooling and comfort for residents.



