Heat wave continues to scorch people countrywide

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

Amid ongoing heat wave sweeping across the country, the country's maximum temperature reached 42.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday again at Ishwardi in Pabna while the second highest temperature was recorded at 42.5°C in Rajshahi.

On the day, Dhaka's highest temperature was recorded at 37.6°C, but was felt as 42.6°C.

However, the Bangladesh Metrological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places within 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday.

However, the prevailing heat wave condition in different parts of the country is likely to continue, it said.

According to the bulletin issued at 6:00pm on Wednesday, the severe heat wave sweeping over thefrom districts of Rajshshi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and the mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Bogura, Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Rangamati Chandpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola may continue.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.

As Bangladesh's crowded capital faces another hot summer, with temperatures already topping 40°C this week, its parks play an increasingly important role in providing cooling and comfort for residents.



