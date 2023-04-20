AL chief asks party leaders to use Eid holidays to boost public interaction

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday instructed party leaders to increase public interactions during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Besides, they were also instructed that they should not involve in internal conflicts and any kind of negative politics.



Giving warning to nomination seekers, Sheikh Hasina said, "There is no use in internal mud-slinging, for I will give the nominations."



The AL President said these at the party President's Dhanmondi political office on a mobile phone video call.



Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader held a joint meeting with the leaders of all affiliated organizations of Dhaka city (North-South) including the Central Committee.



At the end of the meeting, the report was submitted to the President over the phone. When party President connected to the video call, the excitement was spread among the leaders and activists of the house. All leaders greeted Prime Minister saying 'Eid Mubarak, apa (sister).'



Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina said to the leaders, go to the area and celebrate Eid together, inquire about the people's welfare.



"Inquire those whom we have given houses. Ask everyone to plant plants and vegetables in the yard of their houses. At the same time, tell the people to be careful against BNP's propaganda, chaos and arson. And don't throw any kind of mud yourself, there is no use of it, I will give the nominations," she added.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Faruk Khan, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Simin Hossain Rimin, Joint General Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur and leaders of associate bodies were present.



In the meeting, Obaidul Quader said that no matter how many foreign pressures BNP created, no imposed democracy will be accepted. Our democracy will continue according to the Constitution, he added.



Quader said the wicked activities of evil forces continue to lead the normal situation to abnormal consequences in the political arena. The forces of the supporters of the Liberation War must be united to face the evil forces led by BNP.



Awami League leaders and activists across the country must be careful so that the black shadow of arson does not spoil the electoral environment, he added.



Obaidul Quader accused BNP of attempting to establish an illegitimate government by creating a political crisis in the country similar to the 1/11 situation in 2007.



