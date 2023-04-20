5 killed under wheels of train, 2 killed in road accidents



At least seven people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Faridpur, Natore and Cumilla on Wednesday.



In Dhaka, at least 13 passengers were injured after a bus of Bihongo Paribahan turned turtle on the road in the capital's Chandrima Udyan area on Wednesday morning.



The injured were admitted to local hospital. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when the Bihongo Paribahan Mirpur-bound bus reached Chandrima Udyan area around 9:30am. Suddenly, the bus driver lost control over the steering wheel and hit a roadside island and turned turtle.



Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station SI Md Nazrul Islam said the driver and helper of the bus managed to flee soon after the accident.



Our Faridpur Correspondent writes two young men were killed in a three-pronged collision between a pick-up van, auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Sadar upazila in Faridpur district on early Wednesday.



The accident took place at Komorpur Muslim Mission area of the upazila at around 12:30am. The deceased were Md Nazrul Islam, 28, son of Abdur Rahman Miah and Rayhan Molla, 29, son of Eliyas Molla, both are residents of Ward No-6 under the municipality.



Our Tangail Correspondent reports four women including a mother and her daughter were killed after being crushed under the wheels of Ekota Express train in Kalihati upazila of the district early on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Aroti Rani Das, 55, Shanti Rani, 45, her daughter Shilpi Rani, 25, and Bashonti Das, 60. All of them were the residents of Daspara village under Bhuapur upazila of the district.



Sub Inspector Nazmul Hasan of the Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station said the accident occurred at around 5:30am in Mir Hamjani area of the upazila.



The Dhaka-bound Ekota Express from Dinajpur hit them while they were walking home along the rail tracks, leaving four women dead on the spot and another one injured, said Nazmul Hasan. Injured woman was sent to Tangail General Hospital.



Our Natore Correspondent adds a man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Bagatipara upazila in Natore district on Wednesday morning.



The dead was Jibran, 35, a resident of Sonapatil village of the upazila. Police said a train hit the man when he was walking along the rail line in the morning near Malanchi rail gate area. He died on the spot.



Santahar Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moktar Hossain confirmed the matter.



Our Cumilla Correspondent writes a Chattogram-bound 'Karnaphuli Express' train derailed in Cumilla's Shashidal Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon.



No casualty was reported during the incident, said Railway GRP Cumilla outpost Sub-inspector Mostafa Kamal.