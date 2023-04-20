Ctg looks deserted as people leave port city for Eid

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: The residents of the Port City began to leave for the countryside to celebrate Eid-ul Fitr.



Meanwhile, as the five- day- long Eid holiday began from Wednesday, people are leaving the city by trains, buses and launches from the different areas of the city.



The people of far-flung districts are travelling by trains to their village home at Noakhali, Feni, Comilla, Dhaka and other places of the country.



Bangladesh Railway has made special arrangement of trains to carry the home goers safely to their destinations.



The passengers of Railway have collected their tickets in advance since the last few days through online while the travelling by advance tickets started since April 17 last. The special arrangement of train will continue till April 21next.



Besides, the people of short distance are preferring bus for their travelling.



Moreover, the people of offshore Islands Sandwip, Kutubdia, Moheshkhali and Hatia and other coastal districts Patuakhali, Khulna, Barisal are travelling by steamers and launches.



The launches are carrying passengers from Sadarghat terminal.



The residents of the city started leaving the city from Tuesday last.



Nearly one third of the city dwellers have already left the city, sources say.



As a result the city began to wear a vacant look.

