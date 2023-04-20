Video
Ensure safety of valuables before leaving city for Eid vacation: IGP

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday urged the city dwellers to be extra cautious about their belongings before leaving for their home towns for the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

"You need to be extra cautious . . . you either take your cash, jewellery and other valuables with you or leave those with your relatives staying in the city before leaving for your home towns," the IGP told a press conference at the Sayedabad bus terminal.

The police chief also urged home-bound passengers not to consume any food item given by strangers or co-passengers.

Responding to questions about the recent incidents of fires in markets, Al-Mamun said, "We are closely investigating the incidents of fire. It is being investigated whether there is any sabotage involved. If someone is found involved, strict action would be taken against them."

He also said discussions are ongoing with market committees in Dhaka and other districts to coordinate efforts and ensure public safety.


