City streets look empty with almost no traffic jams, crowds ahead of Eid

People are going home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims. They are leaving to celebrate Eid with their families from the capital Dhaka. As Eid holidays begin at the end of Ramadan, the capital city Dhaka has started to change its look. No unbearable traffic jams and noise of people were seen in this one of the most populous cities in the world on Wednesday.



Most of the holidaymakers left Dhaka as they got an extra holiday after the Shab-e-Qadr holiday and more left on Wednesday.



Visiting various parts of the city including Mirpur, Kalyanpur, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor and Shahbagh it was found that the city got empty and such images were visible in many places of the city.



At this time, it is not possible to know exactly how many people are leaving Dhaka every day. However, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar informed that how many active mobile SIMs are leaving Dhaka daily.



According to the information provided by the Minister, 12 lakh 28 thousand and 278 SIMs left Dhaka on Tuesday (April 18). And six lakh 67 thousand 783 active SIMs have arrived in Dhaka.



Among the SIMs left Dhaka, as mobile operators, Grameenphone SIMs were 3 lakh 34 thousand 295, Robi 3 lakh 2 thousand 284, Banglalink 5 lakh 73 thousand 509 and Teletalk 18 thousand 190.



On the other hand, in Dhaka arrived, Grameenphone SIMs are 1 lakh 28 thousand 970, Robi 1 lakh 6 thousand 863, Banglalink 4 lakh 22 thousand 600 and Teletalk 9 thousand 350.



However, there were little bit traffic congestions in the Paltan, Gulistan, Gabtali and Mohakhali area in the afternoon.



A private employee Mahfizul Islam was going to Netrokona to spend his Eid vacation with his family. He told The Daily Observer, "Traffic is low today. What used to take two hours to cross, today took only 40 minutes."



People who are in Dhaka and will celebrate Eid in the city are enjoying traffic jam free travels in the city. Rickshaw pullers and CNG auto-rickshaw drivers are also enjoying trips as they have got congestion free streets in the busy city.



CNG driver Mahbub Alam said, "I am enjoying my trips. It is pleasant to drive on the road today. There is no traffic jam at all."



There was thin presence of pedestrians, rickshaws, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and other modes of vehicles since morning on Wednesday.



There were still some crowds in front of some markets and shopping malls, but even those were smaller than on other days.



Wednesday was the government holiday on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr. Eid holidays were supposed to be from April 21-23. April 20 was supposed to be a working day.



To extend the holiday, the government declared April 20 a holiday too and so the five-day Eid holiday began from Wednesday.

Holidays will be extended by one more day to include April 24 if there are 30 days of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on April 23.



Meanwhile, there were some rushes at the Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Jatrabari and Fulbaria Bus Terminals. Rush was noticed at Sadarghat Launch Terminal too as most of the homebound people were leaving the capital through these terminals.



However, home goers are enjoying comparatively hassle-free travels this year. Train journey is more comfortable this year as people could buy tickets 100 per cent online and first time it was possible to stop ticket blacking in railway sector.



