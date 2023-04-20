3 homes gutted,8 cows charred in fire at Nawabganj



Eight cows were burnt to death and three houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Dhaka's Nawabganj early Wednesday

.According to the house owner Minati Talukder's family, the fire caused a loss of around Tk 17 lakh.



The fire broke out at the house at Dakshin Kiranchi village of Yanrail union under Nawabganj Police Station around 2:00am on Wednesday and spread to three nearby houses and a barn.



Locals rushed to the spot and managed to get three cows out of the cowshed alive. Eight other cows were burnt to death in the fire. UNB



