3 homes gutted,8 cows charred in fire at Nawabganj
Eight cows were burnt to death and three houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Dhaka's Nawabganj early Wednesday
.According to the house owner Minati Talukder's family, the fire caused a loss of around Tk 17 lakh.
The fire broke out at the house at Dakshin Kiranchi village of Yanrail union under Nawabganj Police Station around 2:00am on Wednesday and spread to three nearby houses and a barn.
Locals rushed to the spot and managed to get three cows out of the cowshed alive. Eight other cows were burnt to death in the fire. UNB