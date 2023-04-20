30,252 vehicles cross Bangabandhu Bridge in 24hrs

TANGAIL, Apr 19: The number of vehicles has increased on Dhaka-Tangail Highway and on the Bangabandhu Bridge link road as working people started leaving capital Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones.



A total of 30,251 vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bride in the last 24 hours. Bridge authority said 17,256 vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bridge from Tangail end while 12,995 vehicles crossed the Bridge from Sirajganj end till 6 am on Wednesday.



Executive Engineer of Bangabandhu Bridges Authority Ahsanul Kabir Pavel said a total of Taka over 2.44 crore has been collected as toll from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am today. BSS



