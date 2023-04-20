Video
Pineapple farming makes farmers happy in Narsingdi

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

NARSINGDI, Apr 19: Farming of Honey Queen pineapple is gaining ground and makes many farmers happy in Polash upazila of Narsingdi district.

The successful yield of Honey Queen Pineapple brings substantial amount of money to the farmers.

 A number of farmers mainly in three villages- Rabon, Borabo and Jinardee of Polash upazila involved themselves in farming Honey queen variety of pineapple in their radish high lands and their homestead garden from the long years considering its economic aspect and they achieved economic self-reliant.

Officials of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Narsingdi told BSS that huge quantities of pineapple are being produced in Polash upazila with DAE's logistic support.

They said though this variety of pineapple is small in size that of the common varieties, it is very tasty with its excellent flavour.

 Some 500 to 600 saplings can be planted on per bigha of land which are producing an average 1,000 to 1,200 pineapple every year, the source said, adding: "Farmers of the upazila have brought about 10,000 acres of land under pineapple farming this year."    BSS


