C-19: 5 more cases registered

Bangladesh registered five more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,134, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity increased to 0.58 per cent from Tuesday's 0.42 per cent as 862 samples were tested.



However, the recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. UNB



