Absconding murder case accused arrested after 16yrs

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of his friend in Chandia area of Debidwar upazila in Cumilla district 16 years ago.



A team of RAB-3 conducted a raid in the capital's Demra area last night and arrested Ismail, 42, who was accused in the murder of his friend Shajahan, Captain Lt. Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter to BSS.



During primary interrogation, he admitted his involvement in the murder.



In the preliminary investigation, it is known that in 2006, victim Shajahan left the house with Taka 4,000 for buying a rickshaw in Debidwar police station area of Comilla. He took his friends Kabir and Ismail with him. BSS



