Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:12 PM
Five injured in cylinder explosion in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: One building with a cold storage has been burnt in a cylinder explosion early hours of Wednesday in Rajakhali area under Bakalia Thana of the port city.

The administration has declared the building as abandoned.

In the incident, five people were injured. It had occurred when an explosion triggered a fire.

Four of the injured were identified as Md Tarek, 28; Nur Hossain; Md Mannan, 34; and Rabin, 22. All of them were undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Bakolia Police Station, said an explosion occurred around 1am on the ground floor of a four-storey building where a dried fish processing cold storage was housed.

A part of the ground floor partially collapsed due to the explosion that triggered a fire, leaving five people injured.
On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Toxic ammonia gas has spread following the explosion.


