Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:12 PM
Home City News

Babul Chisty, 2 others fined Tk 20.59 lakh in graft case

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fined Babul Chisty, former audit committee chairman of the Farmers Bank and two others Tk 20.59 lakh in a corruption case.

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka's Fifth Special Judge Court delivered the judgement in presence of the accused Babul Chisty and Shamim.

The accused have to pay the fined money within 60-day of the delivery of the judgement through concerned bank.

The court penalised Babul Chisty Tk 9,24,673  former managing director (MD) AKM Shamim Tk 5,60,202 and former executive vice president (EVP) Shah Azam Tk 5,74,268.

The case statement is that the accused misappropriated Tk 9.24 lakh of the bank as travel allowance in name of business meeting in London and United Arab Emirates in 2017.

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director (DD) Shahidur Rahman filed a case against Babul Chisty and others   with Gulshan Police Station August 8 in 2018.


