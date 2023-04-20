Video
Gas cut to hit parts of N’ganj for 72hrs from Apr 24

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Gas supply will remain suspended for 72 hours from midnight (12:01 am) on April 23 (Sunday) to midnight on April 26 at different areas in Narayanganj and Rupganj areas due to emergency maintenance work in the existing gas transmission pipelines when the country will observe Eid holidays.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas include Japanese Economic Zone, Araihazar, Rupganj, Narayanganj areas, Rupasi, Rupganj, Bhulta, Kanchan, Bhatpara, Murapara, Barpa, Tarabo, and Perabo, City Economic Zone, Meghna Energy, Summit Power REB (Madhavadi) and City Sugar Industries.

During the period, consumers in different adjoining areas including Araihajar, Madhavadi, Panchdona, Narayanganj.  Fatulla, Shyampur, Kadmatoli, Keraniganj, Zinjira and in southern part of Dhaka city will experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas gas regretting for the temporary inconveniences.     UNB


