Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:12 PM
Expectations must be curbed to reduce suicide

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

A key reason that makes people to commit suicide is 'unemployment'. As we know, unemployment is considered as the bane of human life. Depreciation of a person's work often makes him emotionally upset. Harassment by workplace, colleagues in various ways makes the person mentally weak. Unable to cope with these pressures, many choose suicide. Family violence is a major factor behind making people suicidal.

When a child grows up with family turmoil, it takes a toll on his mind. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the family to create a healthy environment for the child to grow up. Economic disparity is making people tougher. Not being able to adapt to the times, many are leaning towards death. Another important thing is to identify people's weaknesses and make fun of them. Many people know the personal touchy things of people and poke them in various ways. The person gets embarrassed by this.

People do not know their future. While going around in the cycle of the past, it also destroys the present. But if you try to paint the present for your own development, to keep yourself good, the good day will come.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



