Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:12 PM
Sugar price hike unacceptable  

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

The fact that hiking the price of essentials during Ramadan through creating artificial crisis has become a norm in the country is nothing new. And what Commerce Minister recently remarked regarding the price hike of sugar not only echoes government's frustration of its failure to change this norm, also indicates to the weakness of our market monitoring system, requiring the immediate action to restore discipline in the sugar market.

However, the effort to sweep under the rug such failure of government has as usually been marked by linking high dollar exchange rate and Ukraine war.

While responding to the questions of journalists in the ministry meeting room of Secretariat on Sunday he said that as Ramadan is at the end, the Eid is ahead, traders have increased the price of sugar by taking advantage of Ramadan.

A cross-check into the report does not substantiate a valid reason behind the recent rise in sugar price.

Ramadan, a time that deserves more compassion, humanity and restraint in the service of people to have been experiencing just the opposite, only displays how it becomes the blessings for noveau riche spree of some dishonest business syndicates to capitalize our pious and god fearing innocent people's faith on religion.

Everywhere around the world traders decrease the price of commodities during festivals for the sake of the consumers. But in our country the unscrupulous traders take the month of Ramadan and festivals like Eid as a scope to earn more profit. They hike prices at their whim because of the weakness of the organisations responsible for monitoring markets.

Both sadly and abominably, this is happening when consumers are already panting amid skyrocketing price of almost all daily essentials just to remind the level of apathy and mindlessness country's helpless people are getting subjected to.

Not only sugar, no daily essential item be held hostage to syndicates. Prices must be strictly controlled. We urge the government to intensify monitoring of the markets by increasing mobile courts. We also fail to understand why the TCB is acting as a toothless body. Government must strengthen TCB to its full capacity so that it can meet demand by regularly supplying kitchen essentials to low-income people.

Against this background, the government should take tougher stand against the unscrupulous traders. It should enhance vigilance in the markets. The market monitoring teams should be empowered with adequate manpower and resources. The business community should also imbibe in them the spirit of Ramadan and assist the government to keep the price of essential commodities affordable.


