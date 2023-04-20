

Beef up road safety during Eid vacation



We can understand the frequency of road accident in our country, given the news reported by newspapers or other mainstream media. Reading such fatal accident news, we sometimes don't fathom the misery or loss it imposes on a victim and his or family, until us ourselves are the victim of it or family members or neighbours of the victim. For instance, what if a person has died from road accident when he was going to home to celebrate Eid together with his family? To be sure, not only does the accident snatches away the enjoyment of Eid, but also it will get the family have pathetic anguish that his family member will endure forever. And such gruesome experience is not exceptional case even during the Eid journey. It has been observed, at least looking back the past, the occurrence of fatal road accident rises forthcoming the Eid festivals, the most significant and sacred festivals for the Muslim community, since people commute from one place to another to celebrate the festivals i.e people leave city and head toward their home to join their family for observing their religious festival.



Apart from this factor, road safety issue needs to be prioritized on the eve of Eid festival, given the grim statistics concerned with the road accident: there had been 6829 road accidents in 2022, causing the death of 7713 people while leaving 12615 people injured, according to the Road Safety Foundation. Moreover, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority reported that as many as 415 people died from road accidents in march - 387 road accidents - which also left 688 people injured.

More importantly, Sustainable development goal-11 posits that "Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable." With the number of road accident cases, reported or being reported, and their casualties, it may arise the question: how much is the SDG goal-11 being achieved? To achieve this SDG goal, thereby, ensuring safe Eid journey, there is no way but to ensure road safety.



Against this backdrop, the law of the 2018 Road transport act must be enforced; anyone who violates law must face punishment. The law enforcement agency can be more vigilant on the highway or other busy streets to scrutinize the speed of vehicles in an effort to stop reckless driving. The fitness of the vehicle and license of the drivers should be checked. In addition to that, stern action should be taken those who ride three-wheeler vehicles on the highway. However, law alone can't deter road accident. In this regard, mass awareness is seen as one of the pivotal tools to deal with road safety. Given the age of digital technology, it is no longer a daunting task; the government or other non-government organizations promote the road safety issue on social media for upcoming Eid. The awareness, of course, will play crucial role to ensure road safety.



The citizens have the right to expect safe roads, especially when the country is looking to take the next leap in its development journey. The authorities concerned must ensure that the people of Bangladesh get to enjoy the Eid holidays and not have to worry about losing their lives. Accidents can and will happen. However, accidents should be the exceptions rather than the rule.



The Eid brings joy, and happiness for us, but a road accident can fade away them. Wishing to all, can we expect we wouldn't read any fatal accidents occurred during the upcoming Eid journey? Hope so.



The writer is a contributor



